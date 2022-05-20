Money Diary: A Lead NHS Nurse In Yorkshire On 40k

Occupation: Lead nurse

Industry: NHS Health

Age: 39

Location: Yorkshire

Salary: £40,057 (+ unsocial pay)

Paycheque amount: £2,317 after deductions

Number of housemates: Three: L, D and H (plus a BIG tomcat)

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses



Housing costs: £375 for my half of the mortgage.

Loan payments: Student loan varies depending on the wage I receive each month and comes straight out of my paycheque.

Pension? I have a pension, which again varies each month depending on my wage but it is always a 9.5% monthly contribution.

Savings? Approx £5,000. I have lots of little saving pots. I have an instant savings account with £2,600 in it. This is for any emergencies. A LISA which only has around £900 in it as I am looking to the future and I would love a caravan when I retire. I save cash in the house using the envelope method of saving for trips, this has around £1,000 in it. Lastly, a Plum roundup account for yearly expenses like my NMC (Nursing and Midwifery Council) registration and my car insurance which only has £200 in it at present as I have just made a payment out of it.

Utilities: Council tax £69, dual fuel bill £82, water £21 (this is all my half).

All other monthly payments: Phone bill £102 (for three of us). Postcode lottery £10. Pet insurance and life insurance for myself £36.81. H has horse-riding lessons at £80 per month and D has a gym subscription at £27 per month. Subscriptions: Netflix £13.99.



Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?



I have a BSc in children's nursing and a postgraduate degree. I completed these as a mature student and once I'd had my children. I was supported by the nursing bursary which was available at the time and the course fees were government-funded. I also had a part-time job and took out a small student loan which seems to be taking forever to pay back. At the time I struggled with money as I was a single parent with no financial support from my children's father. We managed but I did end up having around £5,000 credit card debt, which I fully settled around a year ago.