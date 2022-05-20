Money Diary: A Lead NHS Nurse In Yorkshire On 40k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I'm a 39-year-old nurse who lives with my partner, L, and my two children, D and H. L and I recently bought a house together after being a couple but living separately for nine years (I know!). We have completely separate finances and pay half towards all bills and utilities. We take it in turns to pay for other things such as food and in the long run I think it works out about even. L earns significantly more than me and would happily pay more. However I have been let down in the past financially by my children's father and I vowed never to depend on anyone again. I have only recently paid off £5,000 debt that I racked up while I was a mature student and paying for my two children alone. We live comfortably now and if we need anything extra, I will pick up overtime shifts. Sometimes this causes issues between L and me as he would give me what I needed if it meant I worked less. Trust is something I am working on but I think I will always want to have something saved away, just in case."
Occupation: Lead nurse
Industry: NHS Health
Age: 39
Location: Yorkshire
Salary: £40,057 (+ unsocial pay)
Paycheque amount: £2,317 after deductions
Number of housemates: Three: L, D and H (plus a BIG tomcat)
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £375 for my half of the mortgage.
Loan payments: Student loan varies depending on the wage I receive each month and comes straight out of my paycheque.
Pension? I have a pension, which again varies each month depending on my wage but it is always a 9.5% monthly contribution.
Savings? Approx £5,000. I have lots of little saving pots. I have an instant savings account with £2,600 in it. This is for any emergencies. A LISA which only has around £900 in it as I am looking to the future and I would love a caravan when I retire. I save cash in the house using the envelope method of saving for trips, this has around £1,000 in it. Lastly, a Plum roundup account for yearly expenses like my NMC (Nursing and Midwifery Council) registration and my car insurance which only has £200 in it at present as I have just made a payment out of it.
Utilities: Council tax £69, dual fuel bill £82, water £21 (this is all my half).
All other monthly payments: Phone bill £102 (for three of us). Postcode lottery £10. Pet insurance and life insurance for myself £36.81. H has horse-riding lessons at £80 per month and D has a gym subscription at £27 per month. Subscriptions: Netflix £13.99.
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
I have a BSc in children's nursing and a postgraduate degree. I completed these as a mature student and once I'd had my children. I was supported by the nursing bursary which was available at the time and the course fees were government-funded. I also had a part-time job and took out a small student loan which seems to be taking forever to pay back. At the time I struggled with money as I was a single parent with no financial support from my children's father. We managed but I did end up having around £5,000 credit card debt, which I fully settled around a year ago.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
I cannot really remember any. We lived comfortably as my dad owned his own business. He never splashed out though and has always been a saver. Once my parents split, my mum became the complete opposite and would happily live from one payday to another without giving a second thought to saving. I like to think I am somewhere in between their spending habits.
If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?
I trialled moving out at 18 years old but it was expensive and it didn't last long. I slept between both my parents' homes until I was 23.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?
I would like to say 23 but even then, when my parents visited and saw how little we were living off, they would leave £20 on the table if I'd made Sunday lunch for us all. I would say this stopped once I started my first qualified nursing role and earned an adequate wage each month.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
I worked in my aunt's flower shop on a Saturday and loved it. Compared to my job now, I often wonder what it would be like going back into something so seemingly stress-free.
Do you worry about money now?
Yes and no. In a day-to-day sense I don't worry about money at all. We have everything we need and live comfortably. I do worry about when the kids go to university though as I know it will be me who has to support them. They won't qualify for some of the funding because of our joint household income. I don't expect L to help me out with these costs – even though his income is factored into the student loan decision – so I will be supporting them independently.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?
No, never.
