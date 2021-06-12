Money Diary: An NHS Manager In Belfast On 40k & Training For A Marathon

This week: "I am a 32-year-old NHS manager living and working in Belfast. I qualified and got my first graduate job 10 years ago. I moved back home with my parents for two years after university, which meant I was lucky enough to be able to save a house deposit. I bought my first home aged 24 when house prices were a little bit lower, and still live here.



Reduced outgoings during the pandemic allowed me to get on top of my finances, paying off some credit card debt, my car loan and finally getting some savings behind me. The challenge for me will be keeping up with my new good habits and sticking to a realistic budget as lockdown restrictions are lifted. I hope to use some of my savings for home improvements such as a new bathroom and eventually a new kitchen, and then start to save for the longer term."



Industry: Healthcare

Age: 32

Location: Belfast

Salary: £40,894

Paycheque amount: £2,360

Number of housemates: None, just me.