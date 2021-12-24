If you have, when did you move out of your parents/guardians house?

I moved out at 18 to go to university.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?

I’ve worked since I was 14 but became financially responsible when I moved out of my parents house.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I started working at 14 to earn money to do things with my friends. I had two part time jobs which I worked on weekends – one in a boutique-y clothing/gift shop, the other in a restaurant as a waitress.



Do you worry about money now?

Yes, all the time. I’m very aware that I don’t have much of a safety net, and find it tricky to balance doing things that make me happy with being more sensible with money. I would like to have more stable savings to cover ongoing visa costs without feeling super stressed.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? No.