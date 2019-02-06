Money Diary: A Music Student Living In London On 17k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week we're with a student who's spending a year working in London.
"I’m 21 and study music up north but am currently on a placement year in London, working in arts admin for an orchestra. I never thought I would live in London, it’s always seemed too big and too impersonal but here I am, perpetually lost and really trying not to let this city turn me into a stressed and bitter person who yells 'Stand on the right!' at confused tourists and who is addicted to Pret and finding the next coolest place to drink overpriced cocktails. I have a gorgeous boyfriend who I see around every third week and approximately two friends, both from work, so my social calendar is lacking.
I am, however, determined to explore London more and get a grasp on why people love this city because if I’m going to work in the arts then London is the place to be. I’m not actually sure about what I want to do, though. Am I a future Elle Woods? Should I go into logistics like my dad? Is it wrong to want a job that will pay me enough to buy a house by 30? What actually is consulting and why does getting a grad scheme at EY seem like the ultimate symbol of success? Please send help. And reasonably priced pub suggestions."
Industry: Arts and culture
Age: 21
Location: London
Salary: Yearly tax-free bursary of £16,900 pro rata (works out at a pre-tax salary of £19,881) plus my student loan of £3,700
Paycheque amount: £1,408
Number of housemates: 3
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £497 rent
Loan payments: Still building on my student loan hahaha (help)
Utilities: Around £45 council tax, £35 electricity and I'm not sure what's going on with the water bill, I've never received one
Transportation: £110.60
Phone bill: £10 but my parents cover this
Savings? I put £280 into my savings when I get paid. I have about £2,500 saved from working through sixth form and university and I have about £2,000 in a Help to Buy ISA which I top up every month with childhood savings/student loan. I'm also incredibly lucky and privileged to have £30,000 in investments that my parents saved for me throughout my childhood. This is in an index fund that I'm not planning on touching for a very long time.
Other: £20 a month for the gym (at least this month on a January deal), £8 a month to ActionAid and £1 a week to St Luke’s Hospice. My parents pay for a family Spotify account (£15) and my laptop insurance (£3.14) but both come through my account.
