Money Diary: A Music Student Living In London On 17k

Housing costs: £497 rent

Loan payments: Still building on my student loan hahaha (help)

Utilities: Around £45 council tax, £35 electricity and I'm not sure what's going on with the water bill, I've never received one

Transportation: £110.60

Phone bill: £10 but my parents cover this

Savings? I put £280 into my savings when I get paid. I have about £2,500 saved from working through sixth form and university and I have about £2,000 in a Help to Buy ISA which I top up every month with childhood savings/student loan. I'm also incredibly lucky and privileged to have £30,000 in investments that my parents saved for me throughout my childhood. This is in an index fund that I'm not planning on touching for a very long time.

Other: £20 a month for the gym (at least this month on a January deal), £8 a month to ActionAid and £1 a week to St Luke’s Hospice. My parents pay for a family Spotify account (£15) and my laptop insurance (£3.14) but both come through my account.