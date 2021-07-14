Money Diary: A 28-Year-Old Music Manager On 27.5k

Housing costs: Mortgage is £1,270 (shared expense). As T and I split house and car costs proportionally to our salaries, my contribution to this is £750, which I put into our joint bank account each month – I’ve pointed out below the shared costs that this goes towards.

Loan payments: Car loan £215, 0% financing for a wardrobe £400 left to pay (both shared expenses). Student loan, a laughable £1! The income threshold has increased each year so this is the first year that I’ve had to start (sort of) paying it... Not that it’s even touching the interest.

Utilities: Monthly: gas and electricity £65, council tax £130, water £26, internet £26, contents insurance £12, car insurance £48, British Gas HomeCare £23, TV licence £12.87. Yearly: £150 ground rent to freeholder (we live in a Victorian maisonette) and £300 building insurance (all shared expenses).

Transportation: Our car costs £48/m for insurance, £200/y for tax and approx £50/m in petrol (shared costs).

Public transport: I'm currently spending approx £20/m on Tubes (in normal times, I would spend about £100. I have a Young Person’s Railcard attached to my Oyster card so I get a third off travel off-peak.

Phone bill: I recently switched to a SIM only contract after finishing paying off my phone so I now only pay £6.50/m. I am waiting for the next iPhone drop in the hope that the 12 is cheaper by then – I can’t bring myself to pay over £40/m for a phone.

Savings? Our savings have been pretty depleted since buying a property. We cover the mortgage/bills between the two of us and we have been using the lodger income to slowly do up our flat. We’ve now done most of what we wanted to do so this income has very recently started going towards our wedding fund. We have just started to each put £150/m into our joint savings account and I try to save £100/m into my personal savings account. Joint savings is currently £1,500, personal savings is £2,500.

Other: My parents have a family account on Spotify and T’s parents have all of the video subscriptions so we’re lucky to be able to leech from them on these. Gym/swimming membership £59/m, yoga £35/m, magazine subscription £4.50/m, cleaner £16/m for my share – we all put money into a kitty for this (including the lodger). Weekly bread delivery £3/w (shared expense with T).