Money Diary: A Full-Time Mum & Part-Time Data Analyst On 14.5k

Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have with your family about money?

The messages I got about money growing up were clear: save your money so that you can enjoy spending what’s left over, bargain hunt where you can and buy good quality above everything else. The message regarding saving, however, mostly fell on deaf, impulsive ears so I’ve never had a great deal kept back. I always knew we had enough money and had a nice lifestyle with horse riding and holidays, but I also knew we weren’t loaded either.



If you have, when did you move out of your parent or guardian's house?

I moved out for a year in my teens, then went back home for two years. I finally moved out when I was 20 into a shared house and then shortly after I moved in with my boyfriend, now husband.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself?

When I moved out for the final time at the age of 20. We don't currently have anyone else paying for any aspect of our life. We probably could ask either of our parents to bail us out if we were in need but we would always rather temporarily extend an overdraft to cover unexpected bills if we needed to.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

When I was 14 I got a job as a Saturday girl at a local hairdresser. A friend of mine had a similar job and I was envious of the money she had.



Do you worry about money now?

Occasionally. When we have a few thousand pounds saved I feel very content and secure. When there’s nothing tucked away (like now), I feel vulnerable about any unexpected bills. I have a couple of credit cards with big limits so I know if anything very expensive came up that we would be able to sort it out, albeit with a lot of debt.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?

We received £10,000 from a family member sadly passing away, which we spent on house renovations.