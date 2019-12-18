Monthly Expenses



Housing costs: £800 per month, plus £407 for my rent-controlled flat back home. My brother rents it from me as of now, so I do not really see this as a housing cost.

Loan payments: £87 per month for student loans. £120 per month for credit card bills that I ignored for too long. *yay great life choices*

Utilities: None, as they’re included in my rent. Most likely being ripped off there but also enjoying not having to deal with that on a monthly basis.

Transportation: Approx £90.

Phone bill: £13, which is an amazing deal considering I get free use of social media and free calls within the UK as well as internationally.

Savings? None really, even though I can claim back my national insurance contributions at the end of the tax year from my home country. This will make for a nice little savings account of roughly £4,700 that I get in June next year. I also try to use Plum for short-term savings.

Other: £25 for my gym membership, £10 for Spotify, nothing for Netflix as my dad pays for it.