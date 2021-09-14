Money Diary: A 30-Year-Old Mental Health Pharmacist In London On 54.7k

Housing costs: £1,750 mortgage. We have a two-year fixed deal and pay service charge twice a year (usually £1,500 each time). There is no ground rent as we have a share of the freehold.

Loan payments: Student loan £260 taken directly from my payslip.

Savings? T and I try to save on average £2,000 each month after allowing for discretionary purchases like buying clothes. We should be able to save more but recently we have been refurbishing our flat (new furniture, painting, electrical works, etc.) and paying out of our monthly salaries for the work.

All other monthly costs: Phone bill £60 (yes, I am aware this is extortionate. My current contract expires in October and I want to switch to a SIM-only deal), £29 for broadband, £100 council tax, £40 electricity (we don’t have a gas connection), £23 water. Subscriptions: £5.99 Netflix, £3.99 Amazon Prime, £4.99 Apple Music, £2.49 iCloud storage, £20 Unite the union membership.

Pension? The NHS has a career average revalued earnings pension scheme. I pay £569 a month, taken directly from my paycheque.

Other: £40 monthly for eyebrow threading or waxing. GPhC (General Pharmaceutical Council) membership is £257 yearly and I claim the tax back on this amount.