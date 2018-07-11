Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
"I studied music at university and graduated in 2007. After that I had a career in the catering industry as a manager, earning £25k. I had a mental breakdown in 2012 which left me unable to work for almost a year. I was so unwell that the only job I could do for years was waitressing part-time for minimum wage because the stress of being in a management role sent me into a downward spiral. I spent a few years freelancing on the side and now I am fully self-employed as a writer, but I also sell zines on Etsy and run mental health events to make ends meet. I have a book deal and am working on my first memoir. I still earn about minimum wage but it’s the best option for my mental health because some days I can’t get out of bed because my depression and anxiety are so bad."
Industry: Writing
Age: 31
Location: West Midlands
Salary: Roughly £14,000
Paycheque amount: £1,000-£1,200
Number of housemates: One, my husband
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: Rent is £775 split between the two of us
Loan payments: Credit card debt £60
Utilities: Council tax £150, Insurance etc £100, Electricity/gas £150
Transportation: £50
Phone bill: £60
Savings? Try to put aside £100 per month for tax bill
Other: Business expenses (web hosting, travel, social media scheduling, software, stationery, laptop, printing and postage costs) total around £300 per month
