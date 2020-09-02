Money Diary: A Medical Writer On 35k & Part Of The FIRE Movement

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I’m a senior medical writer living in Berkshire and following the Financial Independence, Retire Early (FIRE) movement with my husband (A). We hope to be financially independent by the time we reach our mid 40s. We've really tried to cut down on unnecessary spending over the last couple of years but without missing out on time with our friends and families. This approach has definitely helped us appreciate and be happy with the things we do have, without always looking for the next big spend.
I became financially responsible for myself after leaving my undergrad degree at 21, a year before A and I combined our finances. We both were very fortunate to receive inheritance money from our grandparents, which we were able to put towards a house deposit. I would however give it all up to have had my grandparents around while growing up.
I think my husband and I are in a solid position financially and are happy and motivated towards our savings goal!"
Occupation: Senior medical writer
Industry: Medical communications
Age: 27
Location: Berkshire
Salary: £35,000
Paycheque amount: £2,085
Industry: Medical communications
Age: 27
Location: Berkshire
Salary: £35,000
Paycheque amount: £2,085
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £900 mortgage (split with partner).
Loan payments: £117 student loan, taken from my salary pre-tax.
Savings? My husband (A) and I both get paid straight into our joint bank account and completely share all of our money (we don't even have separate bank accounts anymore). As followers of the FIRE movement, we immediately transfer £2,000 to £2,500 (depending on our spending the previous month or any upcoming expenses) into a Stocks and Shares ISA. We currently have a nice-sized pot building up, and we hope to be financially independent before we hit our mid 40s.
All other monthly expenses: Gas and electricity £55, Netflix £10, phone £25, A's phone £30, internet £20, water £19, council tax £192.
Loan payments: £117 student loan, taken from my salary pre-tax.
Savings? My husband (A) and I both get paid straight into our joint bank account and completely share all of our money (we don't even have separate bank accounts anymore). As followers of the FIRE movement, we immediately transfer £2,000 to £2,500 (depending on our spending the previous month or any upcoming expenses) into a Stocks and Shares ISA. We currently have a nice-sized pot building up, and we hope to be financially independent before we hit our mid 40s.
All other monthly expenses: Gas and electricity £55, Netflix £10, phone £25, A's phone £30, internet £20, water £19, council tax £192.