Money Diary: A Medical Writer On £38,000

Housing costs: £486.19 for my half of the mortgage (this will be our usual monthly payment, although our first payment will be higher because of the added interest).

Loan payments: £106.97 for my car (I refinanced the balloon payment when my initial loan ended in March this year), £29.54 for my iPhone.

Savings? £292.87 stocks and shares ISA (I add £20-40 a month), £275 premium bonds, £1,540.84 personal holiday savings, £222.75 rainy day savings (this was a lot higher but we didn’t realise we couldn’t use our Help To Buy ISAs towards our deposit, which meant we had to make up nearly an extra £4k, which thankfully I had in savings, and will mostly get back from the solicitors), £836.43 my half of our joint holiday savings (I add £100 a month), £887.36 in a pot for my car (covers my insurance, tax, service and MOT; I add £108 a month), £316.66 in a Christmas pot (I add £30 a month), £423.01 in a spare change round-up pot (which I use to treat myself e.g. buy fabric for a sewing project) and £2,102.90 for my half of our joint savings for the house.

Pension? Yes, I pay in 5% (£158.33), which is matched by my employer. I’ve got a total of £14,645.48 in my current pension, plus £1,403.88 in an old work pension.

Utilities: These are a best guess at my half as we haven’t yet paid our first bills as we only moved in two weeks ago: £78.44 council tax, £77.09 gas and electric, £14.82 pet insurance, £24.38 water, £13.25 TV licence, £17.61 building and contents insurance, £18 broadband.

All other monthly payments: £7 Monzo perks, £8 SIM plan, £12 to my mum (in the pub back home I do a bingo lottery and a bonus ball so this covers both of these for the month), £357.97 car insurance (paid annually), £180 car tax (paid annually). Subscriptions: £5 Now TV (my half).