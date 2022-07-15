Yes and no. As a student I stress about money a lot. I really struggle to be on placement for 40 hours a week, study and pick up paid shifts as a healthcare assistant. As I am nearing the end of my degree, I am not too worried about being near the maximum of my overdraft as I should be able to pay it off when I start working. Compared to the first few years of my degree, it really stressed me out. The student loan just does not cut it for living expenses, particularly fuel costs to the hospital and parking at the hospital. When I start my job, I will be on £29k. It will be a huge jump, as my monthly salary will be around what I now earn a year! I am extremely grateful that I have good job security and virtually a guaranteed job. I also know I will get salary progression and in five years' time I should be on £50k.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?