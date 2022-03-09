Money Diary: A 26-Year-Old Marketing Manager On 32.5k

I started paying for all my own food, clothes, school supplies and travel at around 16. But I didn't contribute towards rent until I was 20. I’ve received £0 in contributions from my parents since moving out. I'm lucky that my partner has always been able to pay upfront for expenses like rental deposits and big items of furniture, and that I've been able to pay him back slowly. I don't have a safety net beyond my partner and that does scare me. Hopefully I will be able to pay off all my debt this year, then I'll be able to start building some savings of my own.



What was your first job and why did you get it?



My first job at 16 was in the retail industry and I loved it! My starting wage was £3.94 an hour but I did pick up a lot of extra shifts and usually earned about £75-£150 a week. I remember I saved up my first few months of pay to buy an iPod touch and felt so proud when I did.



Do you worry about money now?



Growing up, I worried about money so much! Living under or on the poverty line for most of my early life made me hyperaware of the problems that a lack of money can cause you. I was always stressed and had pretty bad anxiety as a young child. Bills, court summons and rent arrears would literally pile up in my house. These days I'm lucky that I don't have to worry about money in the same way that I did as a child, but I do still worry. I haven't got savings and I live paycheque to paycheque. I also worry that my partner and I will never be able to buy a house and that my pension won't be enough to retire on, especially given that we might still be renting in old age. We have a decent household income of £74,000 (including both our annual bonuses), which would get us a good mortgage, but saving the size of deposit we’d need to buy locally is a BIG issue.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.