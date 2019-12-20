Money Diary: A 27-Year-Old Marketing Manager Surviving Christmas In Debt

This week: "I’m a 27-year-old marketing graduate working in fashion e-commerce as a marketing manager. After flitting around in tech startups for a while after I graduated, then for some ungodly reason heading back to retail, I have finally managed to land a marketing job within the fashion industry. I love my job and although the pay was awful at the beginning, I’ve worked my butt off and managed a steady increase of £10k in rises over the two years I have been here.



One of the main reasons for the crazy ride I have had in my career and my bank balance was the sudden death of my partner four years ago, which sent me into a frenzy of loans and credit cards. Initially for the funeral and then it spiralled, with more loans and advances for an array of beautiful clothes and shoes which my head told me would fill the hole in my heart. It didn’t, obviously, and eventually I ended up in an Individual Voluntary Arrangement (IVA) to try and save myself from the £550 minimum payments I had found myself paying each month without declaring myself bankrupt. All by the ripe old age of 25.



I’m happy to say the hole in my heart is now filled with my amazing partner and my wonderful dog. I’m also two years into my five-year IVA, and once I am finished the remainder of my £28k debt will be written off and my credit score will rise from the ashes. Bring it on."



Industry: Fashion e-commerce

Age: 27

Location: Manchester

Salary: £27,000

Paycheque amount: £1,674

Number of housemates: One (partner)



Monthly Expenses