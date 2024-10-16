Money Diary: A Marketing Head On £95,000

Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, I went to university. My parents divorced when I was young and the child benefit was put to one side for my tuition fees. My dad unfortunately got a terminal illness before I went to university and my mother emigrated and lost contact with us so I was able to get grants at university for living costs. I worked throughout my university degree, doing 25 hours a week as a marketing assistant, and graduated with £15,000 in debt that I've subsequently paid off through my salary contributions.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?

My parents never spoke about money growing up. I was never allowed any pocket money and rarely had my own money until I got a job at 16. My mum’s love language was gifting and so she would buy us expensive items but would never let me have any of my own money to leave the house. As an adult I understand that this was very controlling. When I was 17, my dad got poorly and gave up his job. This is when my financial education started. He cashed in his pension and became very frugal as he wasn't sure how long he was going to live. He wanted us to be safe with our money as we would no longer have a safety net of him looking after us. We would barter at markets for vegetables and knew the value of work and money.



If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?

When I was 18, I moved for university. My dad always jokingly said he had a no-returns policy.