Money Diary: A 24-Year-Old Marketing Executive On 26k

This week: "I’m a 24-year-old marketing executive living in London. I’ve lived in London since I was a kid but moved away for university a few years ago and then moved back in 2020. After a few months I found a marketing job in the midst of the pandemic and I’ve been enjoying it ever since. I do a lot of self-studying in my spare time as I’m thinking about doing a master's, some sort of course or even switching careers down the line. At the moment I’m immersing myself in learning as much as I can. Before I had this job, I was working in social media at an agency in a small town outside London. It could be quite lonely and isolating there, which meant that moving back to London was quite a big shock for me. It also made me realise how ridiculously expensive London is, hence why I am currently living at home with my family so I can save up to buy my own place. I’ve become a very big saver as a result and over the last few months become very disciplined with both my time and money."