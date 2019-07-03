Money Diary: A 22-Year-Old Living In Amsterdam On €40k

Housing costs: €1,050 (£940) each, Amsterdam is expensive!

Loan payments: £150 a month – not taken from salary and paid out of my UK bank account.

Utilities: €50 (£44.80)

Mandatory healthcare: €140 (£125.43) a month. This is compulsory for everyone in the Netherlands…painful when you’re not used to it.

Transportation: €15 (£13.44) a month – I rent my bike and pay monthly. Maybe €15 (£13.44) on public transport every now and then.

Phone bill: £22 – I don’t use my UK phone very often so keep it ticking over on a low contract. My Dutch phone is paid for by work and I tend to use it day to day.

Savings? I have £1,000 in my UK bank account but as I said, my student loan repayments get taken from this account. Need to start saving properly soon.

Other: I just paid €160 (£143.35) for waste tax, €160 (£143.35) water tax, and last week paid €150 (£134.39) for my expat insurance. I love it when all the bills come at once! Spotify: £4.99 (still on my student subscription as I finished my master’s last September). Netflix: My parents very kindly let me (and my younger brother) use the family account, so £0!