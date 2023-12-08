Money Diary: A Market Researcher On £43,000

Housing costs: £733 rent for our flat

Loan payments: I made the grave mistake of getting a loan out to help towards living costs during my master’s degree four years ago and I pay £150 each month towards that, which doesn’t seem to be making the slightest dent. The last I checked the balance was £5,200 in June 2023 having borrowed £5,000 and making payments for two and a half years… I also have £1,500 on my Very account, a £,1500 overdraft, a £1,300 credit card, a £500 credit card, a £450 credit card, a £250 credit card and a £200 credit card. It actually makes me feel sick to write this! I moved to London four years ago without any debt, but a combination of income loss during COVID-19, having to pay rent on a high-interest credit card, trying to keep up with people and absolutely silly interest rates on credit cards has led me here. My credit is too bad to get any kind of consolidation loan. I’ve now got my new job which is an extra £400 a month. I’m hoping once I’ve got my first payday I can start attacking it with the new surplus, but to be honest I don’t even know which debt I should tackle first.

Savings?: Absolutely none, once I’ve paid some of my credit cards off I’m hoping to start building up a rainy day fund.

Pension? For the job I’ve just moved into, I pay 4% and my employer pays 3%, which is actually quite basic and there’s no employee matching scheme, so I’m planning to open a personal pension at some point.

Utilities: I split utilities between my two flatmates. My share is £45 council tax, £10 water, £30 gas, £30 electric, £11 Wi-Fi.

All other monthly payments: £40 phone; £4.60 pet insurance; £20 Loqbox; £32 gym membership. I also make minimum payments towards Very and my credit cards (£115, £60, £30, £25, £25, £10). Subscriptions: £6 Netflix; £8.99 Amazon Prime; £11 Spotify; £2.50 iCloud storage; £2.33 Labour Party membership; £5 donation to charity; £10 for my share of a Pret subscription.