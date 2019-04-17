Money Diary: A 23-Year-Old Student In Manchester On 7.5k

Rent: £225 (my half of £450 for our room, boyfriend pays the other half)

Loan payments: Hilarious. Despite having around £60k (without the interest accrued on top of that) in student loans, I haven’t started paying that back yet as never earned over £21k. I also pay £40 a month to pay off my credit card (I got it when I was switching jobs and had a seven-week gap in pay in London).

Utilities: Approx £35 – £50 a month for electricity (no gas in the building so depends on what season it is), £20 for water and £8 for internet.

Transportation: £16 weekly for my bus pass. Manchester travel is unbelievably extortionate for a terrible service, but unavoidable unfortunately.

Phone bill: I’m lucky that my dad gets this for me as he got a good deal for a family set and knows how skint I usually am so said not to worry about it for now.

Savings? I have a Plum account (really recommend to anyone who is not good at saving – it calculates what you won't notice coming out of your account, e.g. price of a latte and puts it into a separate saving pot for you) with about £270 in, but can’t touch this as it’s my Glastonbury ticket money – also not adding to it as I’m too far into my overdraft atm. I also saved up six months of rent from working to death over the summer in London in my savings account, of which I still have two months left. I have an automatic transfer of £10 a week going into this account hence why it's lasted longer than it should have.