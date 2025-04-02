Money Diary: A Management Consultant On £65,000

Housing costs: £925 for my half of a two-bed flat that I rent with P.

Loan payments: I have a credit card that I use to put most of my monthly expenditure on, as a way of regularly paying off debt and improving my credit score — plus points! Aside from that, I am also paying off my student loans. I paid £9,000 a year for my fees through student finance and then took another £1,000 a year as a loan. This comes out of tax in my paycheque.

Pension?: Yes. I currently contribute 8% and my employer contributes 4%. My mum in particular is really hot on the importance of women investing in their pension. The wealth disparity in pensions between men and women is shocking!

Savings?: I have about £125k in various investment funds including stocks and shares, which is tied up for some amount of time. This has come from a series of family circumstances (mainly dead relatives). I then also have £7k in premium bonds. I then save £800 of my salary a month, (as a minimum, some months go better than others) to fund holidays, and other experiences. I am incredibly aware of how fortunate I am.

Utilities: £42.19 water, £29 wifi, £56.18 gas/electric, £178 council tax, £43.62 TV license (paid in installments). These are all split equally with my housemate.

All other monthly payments: £10 SIM card, £130 Class Pass, £55 cleaner (comes every two weeks), £14.95 contents insurance, £20 wine subscription. Subscriptions: £12.99 Disney+, £33.96 meal box (I get it every other month).