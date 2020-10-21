Money Diary: A 28-Year-Old Starting Life Over In Leicester On 25k

Monthly Expenses



Housing costs: £490. I managed to knock down a tiny discount on a one-bed with allocated parking. Very proud of myself for this.

Council tax: £86 with single person discount.

Loan payments: £0. I took out a personal loan from a family member to pay for my tuition fees and finally paid off the full amount of £10,125 earlier this year.

Utilities: £30-40 gas and electric, £20 for internet. Not sure how much I will pay for water as I haven’t been here long enough to get a water bill just yet but not looking forward to that one…

Transportation: £411 annual car insurance. £68.75 biannual road tax. Usually around £40 per month on petrol depending on how far I’m travelling for social purposes. I would walk to work but currently WFH until 2021. I own my car outright.

Phone bill: £9 SIM only. I bought my phone outright earlier this year.

Savings? I had saved up a decent amount at the start of the year which took a hit when I paid off the remainder of my student loan, then took an even further hit as I moved out and got my own place. Currently I have £1,788 in an instant saver, £201.06 in a ‘save the change’ pot and £430 in an emergency pot which I may or may not eventually use for dental braces or a holiday. Trying very hard to build up my savings with the view of purchasing a house within the next five years. Yes, part of my five-year plan, ha.

Other: £23 for contact lenses. £10 to charity. £40 per therapy session – I usually have around 1-2 sessions per month. Netflix: use my sister's. Amazon Prime: use my cousins' (thank God for brilliant family). I sell some of my clothes on Depop and Facebook Marketplace which usually brings in between £10-30 some months – not a lot but certainly helped me treat myself to a coffee when I was out of work.