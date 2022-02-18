Money Diary: A 29-Year-Old Legal PA In Essex On 45k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I'm a 29-year-old legal PA living in Essex and working in London. I am currently on maternity leave so have been living a completely different life for the last few months. I've always lived in Essex and worked in London in law firms as a PA/secretary (corporate law so no exciting court cases I’m afraid). The best thing about working at a law firm was meeting my other half, C, at work. We have been together for almost 10 years and we have lived together for seven. We welcomed R two months ago and it’s been a whirlwind ever since. In terms of money I am a saver and carry on the frugality taught by my parents. I try to balance saving for a rainy day and having fun as best as possible but I often have to force myself to treat myself."
Occupation: Legal PA
Industry: Law
Age: 29
Location: Essex
Salary: £45,000
Paycheque amount: £2,100 (I am on full pay for the first six months of my maternity leave, then SMP (statutory maternity pay) for three months and unpaid for three months).
Number of housemates: Two: SO (C) and baby (R) but R doesn’t really contribute financially yet!
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: We have a joint account for the mortgage, bills, insurances, food, petrol, internet that we each pay into. I pay in £1,000 and C pays more as he earns more. When my pay is no longer at the full amount C will take on all the costs for six months so I don’t have to eat into my savings.
Loan payments: None.
Pension? I pay 5% and my company meets and matches it for 10%. I also have a pension from my old company that I keep going at £16 per month just so my eggs aren’t in one basket. I have a council pension from a part-time job that has about £50 in it too.
Savings? £26,000. Some of this is to put towards a new car that we desperately need and also some final house things (kitchen and bathroom are top of the list).
All other monthly payments: £12 for my SIM only phone. £50 to R’s savings account as we are trying to build a nest egg for him. Subscriptions: £10 Netflix, £9 Disney+.
Occupation: Legal PA
Industry: Law
Age: 29
Location: Essex
Salary: £45,000
Paycheque amount: £2,100 (I am on full pay for the first six months of my maternity leave, then SMP (statutory maternity pay) for three months and unpaid for three months).
Number of housemates: Two: SO (C) and baby (R) but R doesn’t really contribute financially yet!
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: We have a joint account for the mortgage, bills, insurances, food, petrol, internet that we each pay into. I pay in £1,000 and C pays more as he earns more. When my pay is no longer at the full amount C will take on all the costs for six months so I don’t have to eat into my savings.
Loan payments: None.
Pension? I pay 5% and my company meets and matches it for 10%. I also have a pension from my old company that I keep going at £16 per month just so my eggs aren’t in one basket. I have a council pension from a part-time job that has about £50 in it too.
Savings? £26,000. Some of this is to put towards a new car that we desperately need and also some final house things (kitchen and bathroom are top of the list).
All other monthly payments: £12 for my SIM only phone. £50 to R’s savings account as we are trying to build a nest egg for him. Subscriptions: £10 Netflix, £9 Disney+.
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
I went to drama school at 16 for two years (parents paid for it out of my wedding/house fund after we discussed together and that was about £40k for the two years). I worked three jobs to pay for travel, books, uniform etc. At 18 I did a secretarial course which was free at a local college as I was under 19. Again, I worked three jobs to pay for travel and exams.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
My dad classes money management as a hobby. He invests and researches stocks and shares, cryptocurrency and other money things. He taught us to save and be prepared for rainy days. He took £500 as a 25-year-old and built that into six figures in 20 years through the ups and downs of various recessions.
If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?
If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?
I moved out at 23 when I bought my first house with C. We didn't have any financial assistance from our family. However I paid a lower rent to my parents from age 19 to 23 when I worked full-time, so long as I was saving regularly and not blowing my newfound money. If I didn’t save the rent would go up. C was 29 and still lived with his parents but often had to assist more with finances.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?
I became financially responsible at 23 and have continued this. Once I started working full-time at 19 I was responsible for my car costs (insurance, MOT and servicing), travel to/from work, clothes, no pocket money for nights out but I was fed and had my laundry done. I would do my share of the cleaning and cook at least once a week.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
What was your first job and why did you get it?
McDonald's. I was 16 and needed to save for travel costs to college plus books, uniform and other expenses. I worked on the tills and the team were great but the general public could be horrible.
Do you worry about money now?
Do you worry about money now?
I worry about childcare costs and the impact of me potentially going part-time. I want to spend time with my child but still have him in a secure situation like I was.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?
No.