Money Diary: A 29-Year-Old Legal PA In Essex On 45k

This week: "I'm a 29-year-old legal PA living in Essex and working in London. I am currently on maternity leave so have been living a completely different life for the last few months. I've always lived in Essex and worked in London in law firms as a PA/secretary (corporate law so no exciting court cases I’m afraid). The best thing about working at a law firm was meeting my other half, C, at work. We have been together for almost 10 years and we have lived together for seven. We welcomed R two months ago and it’s been a whirlwind ever since. In terms of money I am a saver and carry on the frugality taught by my parents. I try to balance saving for a rainy day and having fun as best as possible but I often have to force myself to treat myself."



Occupation: Legal PA

Industry: Law

Age: 29

Location: Essex

Salary: £45,000

Paycheque amount: £2,100 (I am on full pay for the first six months of my maternity leave, then SMP (statutory maternity pay) for three months and unpaid for three months).

Number of housemates: Two: SO (C) and baby (R) but R doesn’t really contribute financially yet!

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses



Housing costs: We have a joint account for the mortgage, bills, insurances, food, petrol, internet that we each pay into. I pay in £1,000 and C pays more as he earns more. When my pay is no longer at the full amount C will take on all the costs for six months so I don’t have to eat into my savings.

Loan payments: None.

Pension? I pay 5% and my company meets and matches it for 10%. I also have a pension from my old company that I keep going at £16 per month just so my eggs aren’t in one basket. I have a council pension from a part-time job that has about £50 in it too.

Savings? £26,000. Some of this is to put towards a new car that we desperately need and also some final house things (kitchen and bathroom are top of the list).

All other monthly payments: £12 for my SIM only phone. £50 to R’s savings account as we are trying to build a nest egg for him. Subscriptions: £10 Netflix, £9 Disney+.