Money Diary: A 23-Year-Old Legal Assistant & Student In Preston On 20k

Towards the end of last year I moved from Birmingham to Preston to move in with my boyfriend, R. We met while we were both travelling a few years ago. We are desperate to go travelling again and had plans to go indefinitely last year but then COVID happened so our plans changed. Pre-COVID we would split our weekends between Preston and Birmingham, taking it in turns to travel, then R lived with me and my parents during the first lockdown. When we headed into lockdown 2.0 last October, we weren’t sure how we would manage as COVID and long-distance relationships aren’t very compatible. As he is still going out to work every day, while I’m working remotely, it made sense for me to move. We would like to buy together and although we are probably in a financial position to do so, we do still plan to go travelling again when we can so we aren’t ready to commit to settling in this country yet.