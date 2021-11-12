Money Diary: A 33-Year-Old Lawyer In Manchester On 52k

I grew up with my grandparents, who were not originally from the UK and found it quite difficult when they arrived here. My sibling and I were placed with my grandparents when I was around 6 years old. When we went to live with my grandparents they were retired, however they both obtained cleaning jobs to help support the family finances in putting us through school. My grandparents worked low income jobs and my nan used to tell me to try my best at school so that I could earn a decent living. Unfortunately, my grandad passed away when I was 11 years old and my nan became a single parent raising two young children. My nan gave up work to look after us and money was tight and precious. I got a job as soon as I could work and enjoyed having the ability to buy nice things for myself, which meant I didn’t really save when I was younger. However I have an appreciation of money now.



If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?