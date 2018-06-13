Money Diary: A 24-Year-Old Trainee Lawyer On 45k In London

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week we're with a 24-year-old trainee lawyer living in London...
"I recently graduated and am now a trainee lawyer at a swanky firm in London (yes, I have sold my soul to the corporate world). I try very hard to avoid keeping track of what I spend (usually an obscene amount on ASOS and Deliveroo). I am very generous with money and find stingy people very hard to deal with. I live with my boyfriend in London who is also a lawyer. We spend a vast amount on drinks with friends after work and food. It's not all fun and games though. We can never predict how late we will be working and sometimes this includes all-nighters. It is also highly stressful and there is a lot of pressure. I regularly spend periods of time sitting at my desk mooting the idea of packing it all in and moving abroad. Alas, I don't think I would be able to survive on a reduced salary."
Industry: Law
Age: 24
Location: London
Salary: £45,000
Paycheque amount: Around £2,580
Number of housemates: 1 (my boyfriend)
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £745 (my half)
Loan payments: £135 student loan repayment – I am probably one of the very few "fortunate" ones who will end up being able to repay my student loan in full.
Utilities: Cut in half to share the cost with the boyf: £67.50 council tax, £12.50 water, £12.50 electricity plus some unknown amount for the heating, which we haven't paid yet as the flat is a new-build and the landlord hasn't sent out the bills. Internet is included in the rent.
Transportation: I pay my train fares using my Amex every day to get into work. I haven’t done the maths about whether it would be more affordable to get a season ticket and I probably never will.
Phone bill: Yes, I am 24 and yes, my mother still pays for my phone bill (love you Mum). We have agreed that she will continue to pay until my contract is up in a year's time.
Savings? £200 into my Help to Buy ISA; £450 into another savings account; £50 Stocks and Shares ISA. I also contribute to my pension but this is deducted before my take-home wage so I haven't included this.
Other: £80 for gym membership and this price is highly subsidised by my employer. It is a very nice gym which means I am actually tempted to visit it once in a while. There is also a branch very close to work, which is a godsend. £9.99 for Spotify, £15 for Beauty Box (I pick seven of the latest beauty products which are delivered to my door monthly. It is my favourite thing ever). £10.42 The Times subscription. £2.49 iTunes subscription so all my photos can be held on a cloud somewhere.
Total: £1,790.40