Money Diary: A 24-Year-Old Trainee Lawyer On 45k In London

Housing costs: £745 (my half)

Loan payments: £135 student loan repayment – I am probably one of the very few "fortunate" ones who will end up being able to repay my student loan in full.

Utilities: Cut in half to share the cost with the boyf: £67.50 council tax, £12.50 water, £12.50 electricity plus some unknown amount for the heating, which we haven't paid yet as the flat is a new-build and the landlord hasn't sent out the bills. Internet is included in the rent.

Transportation: I pay my train fares using my Amex every day to get into work. I haven’t done the maths about whether it would be more affordable to get a season ticket and I probably never will.

Phone bill: Yes, I am 24 and yes, my mother still pays for my phone bill (love you Mum). We have agreed that she will continue to pay until my contract is up in a year's time.

Savings? £200 into my Help to Buy ISA; £450 into another savings account; £50 Stocks and Shares ISA. I also contribute to my pension but this is deducted before my take-home wage so I haven't included this.

Other: £80 for gym membership and this price is highly subsidised by my employer. It is a very nice gym which means I am actually tempted to visit it once in a while. There is also a branch very close to work, which is a godsend. £9.99 for Spotify, £15 for Beauty Box (I pick seven of the latest beauty products which are delivered to my door monthly. It is my favourite thing ever). £10.42 The Times subscription. £2.49 iTunes subscription so all my photos can be held on a cloud somewhere.