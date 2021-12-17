Monthly Expenses



Housing costs: £507.50 (my 50% share of our two-bedroom flat).

Loan payments: I have over £40,000 of student loans but as I only graduated this year, I won't have any deductions until next April. My degree was six years and I only took a tuition fee loan. The NHS very kindly covers the tuition fees for the final two years so my student loan is four years of tuition loans plus six years of interest. I refuse to log in to look at the actual total…

Savings? £5,500 in current account, £4,000 in Help To Buy ISA, £1,200 in a monthly saver, £2,500 in a 'university living' account my family set up for me while I was growing up. I move £200 into both my ISA and monthly saver every month to try to boost my savings.

Pension? I pay 9.3% into the NHS pension scheme. I’m not sure how much I have paid in/where I can find this out/what the NHS pension entitles you to so this is definitely something for me to educate myself about.

Utilities: D and I earn similar salaries so split all bills equally. We pay a few bills each, which we document on Splitwise to keep track of everything. My monthly contributions are: £70 council tax, £14 Wi-Fi, £16.75 water, £6.60 TV licence, £50 electricity and gas.

All other monthly expenses: My phone is still on my family plan and I share streaming platforms with siblings. D works in the office about once a week and we split his train cost as I am able to cycle to the hospital so £20 a month. He also has a car which we now share. We rarely use it so petrol is about £10 a month. Gym membership £40.