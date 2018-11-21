Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week we're with a 32-year-old teacher, her wife and their 8-year-old daughter living in Hertfordshire.
"We haven’t been sensible about money in the past and have an eye-watering amount of debt as a result, which was over 50k at its highest. However, we have a LOT of amazing memories and a gorgeous daughter so no regrets! We live in a lovely town, in an amazing area with a great school, but pay for it with high rent. I earn very little for the job that I do, but I love it.
Originally I did a master's in a different career which pays double what I earn now but I was super unhappy and ill with my mental health. My wife’s salary has more than tripled in the last three years, so we should be debt-free in the next year or so and then we will look at saving to buy a house. We both get paid into a joint account and transfer £4,000 into a separate account for bills. Everything left over is ours for the month – usually around £1,500 to cover food, petrol and everything else. All our money is joint, we just buy whatever we want. We’d only run it past each other if it were a big purchase!"
Industry: SEN (Special Educational Needs) school
Age: 32
Location: Hertfordshire
Salary: £25,000. My wife earns 85k + bonuses.
Paycheque amount: £1,500 for me, £4,000 for wife.
Number of housemates: Two. One wife, one 8-year-old daughter.
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £1,500
Loan payments: £1,600 to loan, car payments, and credit cards.
Utilities: Council tax is £220. Gas, electric and water are £140.
Transportation: £150 on insurance and breakdown cover and tax for us both. I think we spend about £250 a month on petrol.
Phone bill: £35 each
Savings? None
Other: Childcare is £100-150 a month. House insurance is £40. We also have a house alarm (£40), Cineworld cards (£35), and Sky (£75).
