Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

From my parents there was no question of ‘if i would go to university’ just when, where and doing what. I had some sort of job from the age of 13, so combining my savings with the student loan and summer jobs, I had enough for my four-year course.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?

I very much knew the value of money from a young age. My parents had to work long, hard hours and having watched them work hard for every penny, I was never frivolous with my spending or asking for the latest things. If I wanted something, my parents would always tell me it would take them X hours to work so that I knew the value of money.



If you have, when did you move out of your parents/guardians house?

I moved out of my parents house in 2018, after graduating from my grad job. My parents never made me pay rent but I would do a grocery shop or pay for a takeaway to contribute in some way. They wanted me to save while I was working and living at home so that I could build a nice nest egg to be able to get a place of my own one day. The savings from those days form the majority of my savings today so I'm really thankful for those years.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?

I’d say I truly became financially responsible for myself when I left university in 2016. Up until then, I had always been in education supplementing my income with part-time work. However, in my final year of university I had already secured a full time graduate job and have been working full time ever since.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My very first job was as a maths tutor when I was 13, teaching maths to children in Year 1 and 2. As early as I can remember I had always wanted to help my parents and earn ‘my own money’ so I didn't have to ask them to pay for stuff. I had always been good at maths and science and when a tutoring centre opened up down the road from me I applied to be a tutor and got the job.



Do you worry about money now?

I used to worry a lot about money and saving, however, building a rainy day fund has made me relax a bit more. The last 18 months has put things into perspective, so I don't like to turn down holidays or socials with friends anymore. I still do save a fair bit each month however, after turning 27 I decided I was going to make sure I enjoyed this year and did the things I want to.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?

No.