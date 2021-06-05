Money Diary: A Human Rights Lawyer On 18.2k After An 80k Pay Drop

Housing costs: These are shared between A and me. B moved in last year and we agreed he’ll save for the deposit on our future house, instead of paying rent. For my share: £956 for the mortgage, £87.50 for the council tax. We also pay a service charge every six months and ground rent once a year, which we’ve just paid – for the full year, my share is £925 and £75 respectively.

Loan payments: Student loans from my untaxed salary (currently halted as my salary is too low). I’ve only got £4,000 left to pay off.

Utilities: These are shared between A, B and me. £12 for my share of the internet; £20 for my share of the gas and electricity; and £50 for my share of the water bill (which is paid once every six months).

Transportation: Normally nothing, as I’m now working from home and walk everywhere. This week I did use the Tube quite a bit, which came to £5.60/£6.20 a day.

Phone bill: £11

Savings? Thanks to my previous job, I have money stashed away. I have just over £50,000 savings in various different accounts and funds. My emergency fund (£30,000 – which I calculated as what I needed to have if I were to be unemployed for a year and still wanted to be able to pay for all my costs and bills and live normally, including going on holiday) is in a high interest (highest it can be right now!) savings account. I also have £3,400 in a cash ISA that I top up with £200 each month and £5,000 in my Lloyds Club current account. I then have £10,000 in an NS&I premium bond and the rest is in my Vanguard investment account that I top up with £100 each month. As I am earning less right now, I top up the high-interest accounts from my emergency fund. I also contributed the full amount (with some extras) to my previous law firm's pension fund scheme, in which I have about £30,000.

Other: £15.50 contact lenses and £0.79 Apple storage. I paid for my Economist annual subscription and my share of the Disney+ subscription a few months ago so I don’t count it towards my ‘monthly’ spending. It was £89.50 and £26.50, respectively.