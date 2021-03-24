Money Diary: A 27-Year-Old HR & Operations Manager On 40k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I’ve been working in HR and Operations in London for seven years. I moved here from Essex two years ago with my incredible partner P (who already lived in London) after finally getting a salary that would allow me to rent here (and eat). Last year I was in a team of five and now it’s just me running the Ops show. This year has been amazing for my career progression and personal/professional growth but awful for my anxiety. After a few meltdowns and many pep talks/therapy sessions from my incredibly supportive and lovely mates and partner, I have made it out the other side and there is hope on the horizon. And hopefully some cocktails too.
I’ve always been the ‘tight’ one of any group. Always saving on nights out and food, taking the bus rather than taxis, only buying bargains and only spending the dosh on my ultimate love, live music.
But this pandemic, my small pay rise at the start of the year and finishing paying off my CIPD (Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development) course (£230 monthly, last payment was in February…still elated) has made me realise that saving £4.57 on NOT evenly splitting the bill may not be worth it when I could be laughing instead."
Industry: Tech
Age: 27
Location: London
Salary: £40,000
Paycheque amount: £2,307.87 after tax, pension and student loan.
Number of housemates: One, my partner P.
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £892.50 for my half of the rent, split with P.
Utilities: My half of the bills works out as council tax £75.5, energy £10.50, broadband and TV £22, contents insurance £6. We pay water quarterly and it's normally £60 for my half.
Loan payments: £0. Only my student loan taken out of my payslip.
Savings? £2,000 Help to Buy ISA, £11,000 single access ISA. £2,000 emergency savings account. £6,000 split into two regular savers.
All other monthly expenses: Up until March 2021 I was paying £230 a month for a CIPD course. (I am very excited to see that money again!) £500 into regular savers every month – now that I have finished paying my CIPD, I plan on increasing this. Phone £41 (got a new one in a Black Friday deal). Tesco delivery subscription £7.99. Disney+ £5.99. P pays for Netflix and Prime. We paid for the TV licence in one go last year.
