This week: "I'm 26 years old and a specialist HR manager in the NHS. I started 2019 thinking I’d be engaged and a homeowner by the end of it. Turned out my boyfriend of nearly seven years had other plans and we broke up in the summer. The day after he dumped me, my childhood cat was put down (yes, he knew this was happening). I then got into internet dating while somehow trying to untangle a seven-year relationship. I met someone way too soon and we had a nice summer, until I needed surgery and he dumped me (via WhatsApp) less than 24 hours afterwards. That's when everything that had happened hit me and I basically didn’t stop crying for four weeks.
I started a programme of privately funded counselling, took some time off work and decamped to my mum's. Now I’m back home in my little rented country cottage, enjoying the independence of living alone but still adjusting to the cost. I'm starting a new job in a few weeks so I’m on the wind-down at my current role and looking forward to a new challenge. Oh, and I’ve met someone else (C) but it's early days and we’ll see (I have a rational head on me now – the counselling is clearly paying off!)."
Industry: HR manager in the NHS
Age: 26
Location: West Yorkshire
Salary: £37,570
Paycheque amount: £1,985.64
Number of housemates: 0
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £475 rent.
Utilities: £30 gas, £30 electric, £94 council tax, £17.50 internet.
Loan payments: Student loan comes out of my salary. £160 car payment.
Transportation: £66 car parking at work (I agree this is ridiculous). £200 petrol.
Phone bill: £22 SIM only.
Savings? I have about £14,000 saved, and save what I have left over each month, which at the moment isn't a lot. My 2020 goal is to save more.
Other: Spotify £12.99, Now TV (entertainment, movies and Hayu) £25.97, Netflix £8.99, iCloud £0.89, Charity donation £4.34.
