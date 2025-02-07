Money Diary: A HR Manager On £66,000

Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last penny.
This week: "I'm a 35-year-old living in Essex, working full time as an HR manager in London. The decision to live in Essex was because I realised that buying a house in London was incredibly unrealistic. Perhaps one day I will move back, but I also flirt with the idea of living abroad in the future.
Money is a topic that I am very interested in, particularly the FI/RE movement (Financial Independence, Retire Early) and thankfully me and my partner have a similar philosophy on money. Several months ago, I received a more significant pay increase which has really helped boost my savings and given me more of a buffer against cost of living increases. Generally, the areas I spend most of my money on are travel, eating out and gigs."
Occupation: HR manager
Industry: Retail
Age: 35
Location: Essex
Salary: £66,000
Paycheque Amount: £3,597
Number of housemates: One, P.
Pronouns: she/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: We split the mortgage equally, so my share of this is £805.
Loan payments: £0
Savings?: £95,600 in a stocks and shares ISA and £5,000 in an easy access savings.
Utilities: £47 electricity and gas, £18.50 water, £20.22 internet, £150.50 council tax (paid over 10 months instead of 12). All utility bills me and P split equally.
Pension?: I have a matched contribution pension, where I contribute 10% and the company matches the 10% (this is the limit). I only started paying more than the minimum pension contributions when I was 30 and do wish I started this much earlier.
All other monthly payments: £15.28 for phone, £11 for Netflix, £15 for private medical insurance, £3 for dental insurance and £46 for gym membership.
Subscriptions: £11.40 for contact lenses.
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it? No. I was considering going to university and took a year off after college to figure out what course I wanted to take. In that time, I took a full time job and decided that I was more interested in working my way up than going back to study.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
It was a real mixed bag. I was encouraged to save money by my grandparents and have always been a diligent saver because of them. My parents didn’t really speak about money and I was actively encouraged not to get a credit card as they worried I would get myself into debt. I chose not to listen to this “advice” because I knew I would be responsible. The majority of the really important money information I have learnt, such as how to invest, how much to save for retirement and the way compound interest works, I obtained from reading a ton of books from financial experts like Ramit Sethi, JL Collins or Grant Sabatier.
If you have, when did you move out of your parents/guardians house?
I moved out at age 25, when I bought a house with P. Ideally, I would have moved out from home a lot earlier than I did, but saving for a house was more important so I put up with an awkward living situation as my parents were not getting along.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself?
I would say I properly became financially responsible for myself when I was 25, when I moved out of home. Although I was paying for most of the costs myself from the age of 18 and I paid my parents a monthly contribution towards living costs, I benefited from not having to pay high rental prices.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
My first job was a paper round, which I got when I was about 14. I was so bad at it, and it didn’t pay well as it was a free newspaper which no-one even wanted. (The better paying newspaper rounds were the paid ones). The reason I took a job was because my pocket money was quite a lot lower than my friends and I wanted to keep up and have enough money for things like cinema trips.
Do you worry about money now?
Yes and no. No, because I earn enough money to cover my basic needs and the savings I have built up give me security in case I am made redundant or am not able to work because of sickness. My fears about money are more that I really don’t want to work until I am in my 60s, and I worry that even with the level of savings that I have achieved, it won’t be possible. Seeing all these American influencers who have already managed to retire before their mid-30s doesn’t help as I am constantly comparing.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?
Technically you could count the £4.14 in monthly interest I get from my main bank account. In terms of inherited income, I received £250 when my grandmother passed away, and don’t expect to receive any more inheritance in the future.
