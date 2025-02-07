Money Diary: A HR Manager On £66,000

Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?

It was a real mixed bag. I was encouraged to save money by my grandparents and have always been a diligent saver because of them. My parents didn’t really speak about money and I was actively encouraged not to get a credit card as they worried I would get myself into debt. I chose not to listen to this “advice” because I knew I would be responsible. The majority of the really important money information I have learnt, such as how to invest, how much to save for retirement and the way compound interest works, I obtained from reading a ton of books from financial experts like Ramit Sethi, JL Collins or Grant Sabatier.