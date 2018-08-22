Money Diary: An HR Manager In London On 65k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week we're with an HR manager who really doesn't love her job and wants to change course but isn't sure what to do next. She has taken a few weeks' holiday in the run-up to her fast-approaching wedding. She says that while she isn't sure about her career, she "has never been so sure of what I stand for and the people and things I love." She adds: "Full disclosure: I have anxiety and depression and have had food issues in the past."
Industry: Human resources in technology
Age: 30
Location: London
Salary: £65,000 + shares
Paycheque amount: £3,240
Number of housemates: 1 fiancé (M) and 2 fluffy cats
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £1,340 mortgage combined (I pay half)
Loan payments: £1,991 credit card
Utilities: Netflix £7.99; Amazon Prime £6.60; Council tax £97; Home insurance £25; Cat insurance £72.29; Water £20; TV licence £12.07; House ground rent £65; Gas and electric £61.90; Wi-Fi £36.47 (I pay half of all these)
Transportation: £70
Phone bill: £18
Savings? £1,000
Other: Critical health insurance £44.68; Moneybox savings £40 (sometimes up to £100); Health insurance £31.42; Members club £54.16; Pension £218.33
