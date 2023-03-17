Money Diary: An HR Assistant On 33k

I got married last year and had 470 people at my wedding. This put a huge strain on my finances and mental health and I am still living with this. The finance side of it is under control but I am still traumatised from the planning and execution of it all. As a result of this and certain cultural expectations, I am living with extended family. This is not ideal and I am constantly torn between renting privately and staying put and saving for a deposit. The only silver lining to my living situation is that I have the financial luxury to travel. I went to Thailand a few months ago and I am itching to book my next holiday. Nothing makes me happier than seeing the world in all its glory and I hope to do more of this before I get tied down with a mortgage."