Housing costs: £550 per month for my room.

Loan payments: I pay around £185 every month towards my student loan debt.

Savings? Cash ISA savings: £21,000. I have been saving quite intensely over the past two years as I am aiming to have a 10% deposit for a flat in the Greater London area by 2021. I also have around £1,000 in a separate savings account which comes in handy for emergencies, treats or holidays.

Other: Phone bill £50. Laptop/phone insurance £15. Netflix £8.99. Gym £14.99 (payments currently frozen due to COVID-19). Prior to lockdown I was saving £850 every month; however I have been able to save £1,100 and £1,200 respectively in the last two months, mainly because I am saving my travel cost (£180 per month) as well as on dining out, buying food/snacks at work and socialising. This period has really made me realise that the small things add up over time.