Money Diary: A 26-Year-Old Homelessness Worker In Manchester On 26k

Housing costs: £337.50

Loan payments: Student loan payments come directly out of my salary.

Utilities: Monthly bills (electricity, council tax, internet, TV licence) £90, water bill is paid quarterly, normally around £120.

Transportation: I don’t have a car but I’m a named driver on my boyfriend's car insurance. This was £79 at the start of the year. Due to lockdown neither of us is driving much at the moment so petrol costs are pretty minimal.

Phone bill: £42

Savings? I have £9,700 in a savings account.

Other: Contact lenses £13, £5 to Rape Crisis. I have a free gym membership thanks to my best friend working at a gym, my dad has paid for a family Apple Music account which me and my sisters use, I use my sister’s Netflix and we use my boyfriend’s mum's Amazon Prime. I also have a free Audible subscription for the next 12 months which was an incentive with my phone contract. I realise I’m very lucky to have all these things for free as they would probably come to around £80 a month if not. This has made me realise I should probably increase the amount I give to charity to try and pay it forward.