Money Diary: A 31-Year-Old Head Of Marketing In Private Healthcare On 76k

Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it? I did an undergrad degree straight after A levels. I had a student loan for my tuition fees and a maintenance loan for living for three years. I worked weekends at a local shop throughout the three years to help supplement the maintenance loan, as it wasn’t quite enough.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? My dad is very sensible with money and often talked to me about the importance of saving, especially around contributing to a pension. He is a hard worker and has always instilled the importance of working to ensure financial security. Growing up, my friends' financial situations were all similar to mine, which I think is good. Nowadays, we’re quite good at talking about money, though I still have a couple of friends who don’t share what they earn (I expect because it’s more than others).



If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house? I moved out to attend university aged 18 and then moved to London straight after graduating. I rented a flat with my boyfriend at the time, who was on a well-paying grad scheme (I leeched off him for a couple of months until I found my first job).



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? After graduating and moving to London. I lived with my boyfriend for six months and contributed to our joint rent but he paid the lion’s share. When we broke up after six months I moved into a house share and at that point I became fully financially responsible for myself.



Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life? No.



What was your first job and why did you get it? My very first job was aged about 14, as a waitress in a local restaurant. I got it to pay for the things I wanted to do with my friends (shopping trips, cinema, some school trips etc.). My parents still paid for some things but as previously mentioned, they were keen that I learn the value of work from an early age.



Do you worry about money now? I hadn’t worried about money for a couple of years until I bought my flat recently. Now I sometimes worry about paying my mortgage if I lose my job and can’t find another one, or have to take one that is lower paid.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? No.