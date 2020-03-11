Money Diary: A GP On 57k Who’s Part Of The FIRE Movement

Rent: £450 including all bills and council tax.

Loan payments: £0. I got a student loan from my home country in 2010 in order to afford my living expenses while at university. I borrowed roughly £30,000 and paid it off by late 2018.

Credit cards: I took out two credit cards at 0% interest for 26 and 27 months. I used both of them only once to pay the last £7,000 of my student loan. I fully intend on paying them off before their 0% interest periods end. The total balance left is £3,935.34. The minimum payments for both add up to £94.44 per month.

Utilities: £0 (included in rent).

Transportation: Approximately £80-100 per month on petrol. I pay my insurance and tax yearly (adds up to around £1,200) and I bought my car in cash in 2016 for £3,000.

Phone bill: £8

Savings? I have three months' worth of my monthly spending as my emergency fund (so £4,500). I also have a Chip account which removes money out of my main current account every four days or so. It sends me a text notifying me how much it wants to take that day and I can opt out each time if I want.

Other: Spotify £10. Gym £41. Netflix £8.99. Air ambulance service contribution £4.34. General Medical Council membership fee £156 this year and increases with seniority. Royal College of General Practitioners membership fee £402 this year.

Stocks and shares ISA: Every month on payday, I transfer £1,000-1,500 into my stocks and shares ISA. This goes into various Vanguard index funds and ETFs which track the top 6,000 or so companies globally. My plan is to never touch the money I am investing but to instead let compound interest work its magic so that I can collect the dividends years and decades from now.

Pension: 12.5% of my pay goes into pension. This ends up being £500.78 per month.