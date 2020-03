Money Diary: A GP On 57k Who’s Part Of The FIRE Movement

This week: "I’m from the Caribbean and moved to England by myself when I was 18. I am in my third and final year of general practice training.When I started working in 2015 I became more mindful of my finances. Searching the internet, I found blogs (such as Mr Money Mustache) which opened my eyes to a movement I had never heard of before but which I now follow, called Financial Independence, Retire Early (FIRE) . I immersed myself in the movement through Facebook and meet-up groups. Please don’t get me wrong, I have no intention of ending my career in my mid 30s. I do have every intention of reaching age 34 and being in a position that if I did happen to stop working, I could do so comfortably and not have to worry too much about money for the rest of my life.Another reason I am doing this is because my severely autistic brother will likely depend on me to take care of him in the future. We have struggled to access appropriate services for him so financial provision for him is always on my mind.One of the tenets of FIRE is that to reach the ultimate goal typically involves saving and investing 25 times your annual spending without withdrawing more than 4% per year upon retiring from work. This is all providing that your assets produce an average return of at least 7%. Therefore, my plan is to avoid lifestyle inflation, triple my income and keep my spending at no more than £1,500 per month over the next few years while saving and investing the rest. Currently, my savings rate is around 50% but I plan on increasing it to 80-90% throughout the rest of my 20s and 30s. I realise how lucky I already am to be in this position and I am very grateful for it."Healthcare28Warwickshire£56,914.35£3,210 (after tax and pension)