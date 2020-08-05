Money Diary: A 24-Year-Old Communications Assistant In Glasgow On 27.5k

Housing costs: Rent is £425.

Loan payments: £112 to pay off a used car I bought about two years ago. I’ve got another year to go until it’s paid off.

Utilities: £163.17 including council tax, water, gas and electric, home insurance and Wi-Fi.

Transportation: Car insurance is £49 a month. I don’t spend too much on petrol, particularly at the moment, around £20-30 a month. I was spending £24 a week on a weekly train ticket but not needed while working from home.

Phone bill: £9.44 a month for my SIM only plan. I had a battered old iPhone for the longest time but recently bought an iPhone 11 outright for £660 using extra money I’ve saved while working from home.

Savings? I put £200 into my Help to Buy ISA and aim to put at least £200 into another savings account. I’ve been meeting or exceeding this during COVID but before I used to struggle to be consistent with the £200 in the second savings account.

Other: My gym membership was £52 a month but currently frozen. Netflix and Spotify are £18.98 (I let my parents use my Netflix in return for use of their Amazon Prime). 79p to iCloud storage as I refuse to sort out my images on my phone (most of which are screenshots I don’t need). This month £4.99 to Hayu as I forgot to cancel my free trial. I’d like to say that’s an uncommon occurrence for me but unfortunately it’s a trap I fall into more often than I should.