Money Diary: A 27-Year-Old Trust Fund Officer Living In Geneva On 92k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "Moving to Switzerland solo at 21 straight after university in the UK has massively warped my sense of what a reasonable price for anything is. It's constantly ranked one of the most expensive places in the world. As a student in Wales, I'd happily shop in five different places because I knew sanitary towels were cheaper in Savers and face wipes were cheaper in Wilko; I had time to potter about. Nearly six years later and I don't bat an eyelid at paying twenty francs for a roll of taxed bin bags.
I still like to have value for my money and old habits die hard. I only pay for a UK phone data package when I'm visiting instead of a monthly fee and I stretch the rules on easyJet's lack of weight limit for its 'hands free' luggage drop so I can bring back all my liquids from the UK!
My husband (H) has pushed my limits on my value for money policy. He's definitely opened my eyes to the finer things in life. Beautiful dinner at a Michelin starred restaurant for a grand? Well it was bloody delicious and the pairing wines were incredible. It's just a shame I didn't have anything tangible afterwards...just great memories."
Industry: Finance
Age: 27
Location: Geneva
Salary: 107k CHF (Swiss francs) – roughly £85k. I received a discretionary bonus in January of 10k CHF (£7.9k). My husband earns 120k CHF (£95k) – we got married just last month. In my savings I have 25k CHF (£19.8k). University loan repaid and no debts.
Paycheque amount: 8,230 CHF (£6,524) paid 13 times a year. A 13th salary is very common in Switzerland. It basically means that in June, I receive my salary 100% plus an extra 50% and the same again in December. So the '13th salary' is split over June and December. In Switzerland you have to do your own taxes and my monthly take-home works out at about 6.3k CHF (£4,993), after taxes.
Monthly Expenses
Housing cost: Rent shared between us both is 2.5k CHF (£1,982) – water included in this.
Utilities: Internet is 120 CHF (£95.14), electricity is 80 CHF (£63.42) quarterly.
Transportation: Typically 200 CHF (£158.56).
Healthcare: (legally compulsory in Switzerland) is 450 CHF (£356.76).
Phone bill: 49 CHF (£38.85).
Other: Cleaner 300 CHF (£237.84), Spotify 19.90 CHF (£15.78), Netflix 15.90 CHF (£12.61), sponsorship for girl in Uganda to attend school, £16.
