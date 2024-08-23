This week: "I’m a 31-year-old freelance content manager living in south Yorkshire. I moved here with my partner, B, at the beginning of last year from London (where I’m from). The move up north was motivated by our struggle to get out of rented accommodation and on the property ladder, as well as a desire to try living somewhere different at a slower pace. I found it really hard at first! Since then, we’ve bought our first home and are settled into our new life here, making regular trips to visit our families down south and various other friends who are scattered around the country. I’ve been self-employed since 2021, making the jump after feeling frustrated at the opportunities that full-time employment gave me. B and I now operate as a limited company. We work mainly in the third sector with lots of different clients and projects. I really enjoy how varied my work is — even when it’s stressful, I haven’t regretted my decision. I can get quite anxious about money so I’m always trying to find a balance between enjoying the money I work hard for and not making too many frivolous purchases, especially as our house needs work and we’re getting married next year."