Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I'm a 26-year-old administrator in a finance environment. I've lived in Derbyshire my whole life, however I currently spend a lot of my time in Manchester with my boyfriend, J. I previously bought a house with an old boyfriend and after the breakdown of this relationship I was a bit silly with money and I'm now navigating getting this paid off while giving myself a good base to build for my future. I've spent the majority of the last year working from home but now I work one week in the office, one week at home and so on. Before buying a house I was always a saver and spending any money would make me feel really anxious. Post buying the house I went the opposite way and I'm now trying to find a happy medium."
Occupation: Fraud administrator
Industry: Finance
Age: 26
Location: Derbyshire
Salary: £23,000 plus annual bonus
Paycheque amount: Around £1,750 as I work overtime every month.
Number of housemates: Two: Mum and Dad. I also spent a lot of this weekend with my boyfriend, J.
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £65 to my parents (please don't judge this amount, I told them they could tell me a figure and I'd pay it and this is what they decided).
Loan payments: £371.51 on a loan I took out to get rid of my years of stupidity. £225.96 for my car (note for the loans: I've reduced the term on these to pay them off quicker, the total amounts aren't as scary as the monthly payments). I'm in the process of paying these off quicker than their terms and they should be cleared soon into next year. I overpay around £400 a month.
Savings? £500 for next year's car insurance. £700 emergency fund. £1,800 in various Monzo pockets to cover expenses as and when.
Pension? I pay 7% into it and my company matches. Once I've finished paying my debt and I move to just saving, I will increase this percentage.
All other monthly payments: Subscriptions: £12 SIM only. I had Netflix until recently as J told me to stop paying for it and use his.
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
I didn't participate in any higher education as I didn't feel it was the right decision for me at the time.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
My parents were never openly talkative about money, however, my brain has always been interested in money and finance so if I had any questions my parents would always talk to me about the household finances and the cost of bills etc.
If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?
I moved out originally when I was 21, when I purchased a home with my boyfriend at the time. That relationship came to an end when I was 24 and I moved back in with my parents and still live there. I plan to move out early 2022.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?
I became financially responsible for myself when I was 18 and left college. Nobody directly covers any of my financial life, however, I would say due to the little amount I pay to live with my parents, they are contributing financially to my life.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
My first job was at McDonald's, I got this job as I needed one when I left college. It's a job that is frowned upon regularly but I believe it's a great first job while you're finding your feet.
Do you worry about money now?
I do but only because I have made silly financial decisions in the past and ended up in a little bit of debt. However I am navigating my way through that right now and I'm confident with my future financially.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?
I have not.