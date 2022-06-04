Money Diary: A Food Stylist & Photographer On 28k

My boyfriend, B, and I have made the decision to go travelling at the end of this year to make up for lost time during the pandemic. I have always wanted to travel for an extended period and never really made it happen so now feels like the right time as our flat tenancy finishes. I am definitely far from a natural saver and have always lived paycheque to paycheque. I am very grateful to have inherited some money a few years ago when my grandad sadly passed away and know that I am fortunate that both of my parents would help me if I was in a sticky financial situation. Most of my money goes on enjoying delicious food and drinks in London (what’s the point in living in London, if not for the food?) and booking weekends away to festivals and city breaks."