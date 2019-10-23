Money Diary: A Location Assistant & Food Blogger In Edinburgh On 21k

Housing costs: £375

Loan payments: £0. I didn’t go to university so no student loan hanging over me. Quite impressive foresight by my 17-year-old self to swerve that one.

Utilities: Gas and electricity £35 (switched to a green energy supplier earlier this year and felt like I earned major grown-up points). Council tax £125 (and that’s halved. Ouch.).

Transportation: £0. I walk 50 mins to and from work every day. Seems like quite a long way but it wakes me up in the morning and gives me time to decompress after work. And means I have time to get through my lengthy podcasts-to-listen-to list.

Phone bill: £17. Been meaning to call my supplier and threaten to leave because my contract is over and this is far too much money to be paying for SIM only but two years later and I’ve not done it yet. Minus some grown-up points for that.

Savings? Nonexistent. I’m a real FOMO sufferer and would hate to miss out doing things because I’m putting money aside. I only really save up for holidays and then go wild when I’m abroad – why have a sad supermarket sandwich and save some £££s when you could be having an unforgettable meal and taking in some local culture? As that well known philosopher, Drake decreed many years ago: YOLO. I am aware that this thought process probably needs to change, but I can think about that next month.

Other: Extra iCloud storage because I’m a prolific photo hoarder £0.79. Wi-Fi £10. Contact lenses patient care at the opticians £9 (kinda resent having to pay money JUST so I’m able to see but ah, the life of a glasses wearer). Spotify £9.99. Leech off my mum's Netflix and Amazon Prime accounts.