Money Diary: A Location Assistant & Food Blogger In Edinburgh On 21k

This week: "I’m a 23-year-old working at a production company in Edinburgh. I started at the company just over 18 months ago – it's my first foray into the world of production and, though stressful at times, I genuinely enjoy going to work every day. I have also run a successful Edinburgh food and restaurant recommendations Instagram account for the past few years (please don’t call me an influencer, I can't STAND that term). I don’t make any money out of the account, mainly because I think if I were paid for my reviews, it would muddy the waters with how transparent they are. Anyway, I think food is my main expenditure so getting invited to try restaurants and have some free food is payment enough for me!
I’m really lucky with my living situation. I rent my flat privately as it’s owned by a family friend. It’s right in the centre of town and, in return for promising to look after the flat impeccably (which suits me as I’ve discovered recently that I have pretty high standards of neatness and cleanliness) and not making too much noise as the owner lives above me, I get it for a really good price. I live with one of my best pals from school, which is great too."
Industry: Production
Age: 23
Location: Edinburgh
Salary: £20,900
Paycheque amount: £1,446.63
Number of housemates: 1, my schoolfriend
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £375
Loan payments: £0. I didn’t go to university so no student loan hanging over me. Quite impressive foresight by my 17-year-old self to swerve that one.
Utilities: Gas and electricity £35 (switched to a green energy supplier earlier this year and felt like I earned major grown-up points). Council tax £125 (and that’s halved. Ouch.).
Transportation: £0. I walk 50 mins to and from work every day. Seems like quite a long way but it wakes me up in the morning and gives me time to decompress after work. And means I have time to get through my lengthy podcasts-to-listen-to list.
Phone bill: £17. Been meaning to call my supplier and threaten to leave because my contract is over and this is far too much money to be paying for SIM only but two years later and I’ve not done it yet. Minus some grown-up points for that.
Savings? Nonexistent. I’m a real FOMO sufferer and would hate to miss out doing things because I’m putting money aside. I only really save up for holidays and then go wild when I’m abroad – why have a sad supermarket sandwich and save some £££s when you could be having an unforgettable meal and taking in some local culture? As that well known philosopher, Drake decreed many years ago: YOLO. I am aware that this thought process probably needs to change, but I can think about that next month.
Other: Extra iCloud storage because I’m a prolific photo hoarder £0.79. Wi-Fi £10. Contact lenses patient care at the opticians £9 (kinda resent having to pay money JUST so I’m able to see but ah, the life of a glasses wearer). Spotify £9.99. Leech off my mum's Netflix and Amazon Prime accounts.
