Housing costs: £675 each in rent.

Loan payments: €483 credit card (£425) on direct debit.

Council tax: £77.50 each.

Electricity: £16 each.

Internet: £15 each.

Water: Still waiting for the bill...

Transportation: Depends on how often I have to fly back to Germany but roughly £100. One standby return flight to Frankfurt is €100 so if I fly twice, my partner and I will each pay about £100. I use my company’s credit card for Tube rides (we get the best exchange rate) and top up my Oyster when I reach my credit card limit.

Phone bill: £0. I have a top-up sim but I never really use it. I only use public Wi-Fi and when there’s none I just try to enjoy life without being on my phone every second. My boyfriend gets so annoyed and can’t understand how I can live without data, lol.

Savings: I have €8000 (£7,038) in my savings account. My grandma had a savings account for me and my sister since we were little but I kept asking her to withdraw money through the years so there’s only €30 (£26.39) left at the moment. Ouch. I have about €2000 (£1,800) in my company stocks/shares. I try to add money to my savings account whenever I can. We get a bonus every year, which I try to save. It’s about €1000 (£879).

Other: Cineworld membership £18.40, iCloud storage plan £0.79, that’s about it. I hate being stuck to a contract, which is why I don’t have many standing orders or contracts.