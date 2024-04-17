Money Diary: A Financial Consulting Apprentice On £23,000

Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?

Money was never a large topic in my household. My parents didn’t encourage materialism but instead allowed us to have every experience we wanted: taking us on holidays abroad, prioritising hobbies and education. They then separated when I was 11 and both adopted very different attitudes to spending. My mother came from a well-off background and brought us up with a good lifestyle, meaning she can often be impulsive with spending when trying to replicate this. My dad on the other hand is more cautious with money. Although I’m very aware he is very generous with money when it comes to his children, so I know he’ll always help me out.