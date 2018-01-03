Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week we're with a 31-year-old woman who has moved back in with her parents and is very much enjoying it. She still manages to make it up to London a fair bit and enjoys socialising with friends. But with Christmas, a 30th birthday and a green tea addiction to feed, will her spending stay under control?
Industry: Finance
Age: 31
Location: Solihull, West Midlands
Salary: £40,000
Paycheque amount: £2,629
Number of housemates: Live with parents and younger sister
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £300 rent
Loan payments: Student loan: £200
Utilities: £0
Car: £300
Transportation: £180
Phone bill: £20
Savings: £700
Other: Gym £20, Insurance £10
