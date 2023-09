Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last penny.This week: "I came to the UK as an international student and I now work in London as a financial advisor. I try to live a very minimalist and material-free lifestyle and always consider needs over wants before buying anything. I spend a lot of time considering purchases to avoid impulse buying. I recently changed jobs and I'm now working even longer hours than before. I'm currently having a crazy time at work as I am on multiple projects and will be off on holiday soon so I am trying to complete as much as I can. I'm still getting used to working these longer hours and am improving my health/stamina/fitness so that I am able to work at my job better. I don’t mind working these longer hours as I view it as an investment of my time and I am learning a lot. I hope I can one day start my own business back in my home country."