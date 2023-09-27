Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?

We had a lot of conversations about money growing up. My parents were very thrifty and really passed that down, but my mom always bought anything we needed for school and always emphasised giving us the experience she never had growing up. This meant sending us to ballet classes, music classes, language classes etc. They always told us to save money and work hard. I did not have a luxurious life but we were very comfortable. My parents didn’t have very fancy jobs but they invested their money well. My mom was really good at encouraging us to save by doubling our savings if we put our money into the bank. They talked a lot about “money making money” and encouraged us to invest our money at a young age. My siblings and I struggle to spend our money because we know we can put it in the stock market and get a better return!