Money Diary: A Finance Manager On £47,000

Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?

We didn't really discuss finances, instead my parents would say that if you studied hard then you would get a high paying job and be financially stable. Only as I've gotten older have I realised that it’s not as simple as that! Looking back, my mum would try to encourage saving whereas my dad struggled to not spend all of his paycheque. As they were self-employed, they had their ups and downs, so they always encouraged me to get a stable job to avoid this and make monthly budgeting easier.