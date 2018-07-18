Money Diary: A Finance Worker In The City On 77k

"I work in finance (accountancy) in a city bank in London which is often very stressful. I struggle a lot with exhaustion, which means I don’t eat as healthy as I’d like or get enough exercise. I find I have to force myself to go out sometimes because I’m haunted by the expression, 'It’s the things you don’t do that you regret the most'. I no longer beat myself up over my spending habits – I’ve worked too hard on my career to get where I am now to spend my limited free time feeling guilty. I don’t take my higher income for granted, though – I started out in London on £26k and have worked my way up from there. I like to be comfortable (I sometimes get an Uber to work to avoid the anxiety the sweaty Tube commute gives me) but I also don’t like being wasteful and always look for a bargain where possible.